King leads Aussie charge at Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

Wins in all three of his singles matches by Mount Coolum’s TJ King has put Team Australia in a strong position after day one of the Four Nations Cup in South Africa.

A coming together of PGAs from Australia, South Africa, Canada and New Zealand, the inaugural Four Nations Cup is taking place at Kyalami Country Club north of Johannesburg, the home team taking a 2.5-point lead into day two.

South Africa accrued 10 points across the first two rounds, Australia tied for second with Canada on 7.5 points and New Zealand on 3 points.

The veteran pairing of Matthew Guyatt and Murray Lott made the perfect start with a 2 up win over Canada’s Pierre-Alexandr Bedard and Branson Ferrier as King and Jamie Hook went down 2&1 to Kevin Stinson and Gordon Burns.

The Aussie pair of Matthew Guyatt and Murray Lott defeated Canada’s Pierre-Alexandr Bedard and Branson Ferrier on day one.

The afternoon matches were four-way singles matches and it was King who came to the fore.

He accounted for Kiwi Brad Shilton 5&4, defeated Bedard 4&3 and edged South African Duane Keun 2&1 to secure three crucial points for his team.

It was a productive session too from Jamie Hook.

Hook defeated Canada’s Branson Ferrier 2 up, got the better of New Zealander Jared Pender 2&1 and halved his match with South African Dane Vosloo to add 2.5 points to the tally.

Lott got the better of New Zealand’s Dongwoo Kang 3&2 in his only singles win on day one while Guyatt went down in each of his three matches.

Jamie Hook and TJ King lost to Kevin Stinson and Gordon Burns but accrued 5.5 points in the afternoon singles.

Rounds three and four on Saturday are betterball matches with Hook and King to play the New Zealand team of Pender and Zwart and Lott and Guyatt facing off against Shilton and Kang in Round 3.

Click here for scores and standings.