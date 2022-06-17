Kim starts hot on Epson Tour in Michigan - PGA of Australia

Grace Kim is in position to push for a second Epson Tour title inside a month after a strong start at the Ann Arborâ€™s Road to the LPGA in Michigan.

Coming off four rounds on debut at the US Womenâ€™s Open, Kim struggled early at Travis Pointe Country Club to be two-over at the turn having started her round on the back nine.

But after she found her first birdie at the par-4 first Kim hit the go button, playing the front nine in just 30 strokes for a four-under total, just two back of Thailandâ€™s Pavarisa Yoktuan in a four-way share of second.

Currently sixth on the â€˜Race to the Cardâ€™ standings that rewards the top 10 finishers with LPGA Tour cards next year, Kim can continue her rapid ascension in the professional ranks with a strong showing over the following three rounds.

In another leaderboard heavily represented by the Australian flag, Soo Jin Lee is in 10th position following a round of two-under 70 with Hira Naveed (71), Karis Davidson (72) and Julienne Soo (72) also at par or better.

Us Womenâ€™s Open champion Minjee Lee has also made a bright start at the Meijer LPGA Classic also being played in Michigan.

Chasing a third straight strokeplay title, Lee went bogey-free in her opening round of four-under 68, level with fellow Australian Katherine Kirk in a share of 15th.

Hannah Green (70) and Sarah Jane Smith (71) are also in red figures heading into the second round.