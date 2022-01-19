Key factor in Sim's Queensland PGA defence - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Michael Sim believes the new golf course at Nudgee Golf Club will be the great leveller as the Queensland PGA Championship field searches for ways to stunt the impact of Australian PGA champion Jed Morgan.

Morgan (pictured, left) and Sim (pictured, right) shared centre stage on Wednesday as Nudgee officials unveiled the new Kurrai Course for the first time, the James Wilcher design named in consultation with the local Turrbal people and which means ‘sunset’.

The Kurrai Course is a dramatic departure from Royal Queensland Golf Club just down the road with its narrower fairways and new greens requiring a more strategic approach to how players navigate each hole.

Although in awe of Morgan’s record-breaking 11-stroke victory on Sunday, Sim believes the style of the golf course plays into his favour.

“Seeing the course yesterday, it’s different,” said Sim, who played nine holes on Tuesday and then all 18 during Wednesday’s pro-am.

“Last week you could pretty much hit driver on every hole and this week will be more placement. And that’s golf. Not every course is suitable for every golfer and I think this course is a bit more suited towards me.

“A lot more irons where last week you almost couldn’t lose a ball off the tee. It was a matter of tee up driver and hit it as hard as you can whereas this week it’s a totally different course, more placement (from the tee) and then play into the greens from there.

“It’s going to take a lot of patience. You’re going to have to play to the corners of the doglegs and keep out of the hazards, play to the middle of the greens and sink your putts from there.”

We are pleased to officially open @NudgeeGolfClub1's new Kurrai Golf Course, with the support of Councillor Allan, reigning champ Michael Sim, #AusPGA champ Jed Morgan and Songwoman Maroochy.



The #QldPGA is serving as the first competition and we can't wait to tee off tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8Pty7diRpc — #QldPGA | PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 19, 2022

Much was made of Morgan’s home-course advantage last week as he equalled the Australian PGA record of 22-under par.

It was also the site of his 2020 Australian Amateur title – the only player to win both titles at the same venue – but the 22-year-old with the world at his feet is adamant he can adapt to what will be asked of him at Nudgee.

“The greens are very unorthodox. They’re something that I’ve never seen before. I’ve seen similar ones at Royal Queensland, they’re a bit more bowl-like slopes, these are a lot sharper slopes,” Morgan suggested.

“You’ve definitely got to hit it into position a lot more off the tee whereas last week we had paddocks to hit into. This week we’ve got more of a runway strip.

“Your idea of being a professional golfer is being able to compete week to week regardless of how you performed the week before.

“That’s what you’ve got to do every week. Week to week you’ve got to niggle with your game a little bit and adapt to the situation.

“You’ve got to keep finding ways to perform because that’s what makes players so great.”

If anyone understands the situation Morgan suddenly finds himself it is Sim.

The No.1-ranked amateur in 2005, Sim had played his way onto the PGA TOUR by 2007 before stress fractures in his back caused a constant disruption to his professional career.

He has won a total of seven tournaments during his career and this week gets to do something for the first time; defend one.

It’s been almost two years since Sim defeated great mate Scott Arnold in a playoff at City Golf Club in Toowoomba for the second of his two ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia titles yet this week marks the first time he has had the opportunity to defend one.

“I was thinking about it during the week. I’ve won seven tournaments now and this is the first one I get to defend,” Sim explained.

“I missed one through Covid and another couple in the States because I graduated to the main tour so this is a new experience for me so looking forward to getting going tomorrow.”

Sim’s title defence will begin at 11.15am on Thursday alongside Dimi Papadatos and resident Assistant PGA Professional Matthew Guyatt while Morgan has been drawn with fellow Royal Queensland member Jake McLeod and reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Brad Kennedy.

Just as Morgan came to the fore on home turf last week, Nudgee members will hope to see former Pennant players Elvis Smylie, Shae Wools-Cobb and James Macklin perform strongly, albeit on a course which they too will be unfamiliar.

First groups are off at 6.15am Thursday morning and entry is free for spectators.