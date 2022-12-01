Kenny wins rain-shortened Beerwah Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Four birdies in the space of six holes has seen Grant Kenny secure his first SParms PGA Legends Tour win since 2019 at the Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am at Beerwah Golf Course.

The $30,000 two-day event had to be shortened to a one-day sprint due to rain with Kenny’s four-under 68 one clear of Peter Senior (69) with Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz sharing third with Richard Backwell and John Wade at two-under 70.

Despite the amount of rain that resulted in waterlogged fairways, the greens at the course built by Ian Baker-Finch’s father provided players with plenty of opportunities for scoring.

“The greens were amazing,” said Kenny, whose last win came at the Lismore Legends Pro-Am in December 2019.

“Even with the rain tumbling down the surfaces remained perfect.”

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the North Shore Realty Mt Coolum Legends Pro-Am at Mount Coolum Golf Club on Monday.

