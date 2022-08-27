Kennedy contending again on Japan Golf Tour - PGA of Australia

Gold Coast’s Brad Kennedy has moved to within one of the lead following a superb second round at the Sansan KBC Augusta tournament in Japan.

A three-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, Kennedy signed for a six-under 66 on Friday to be outright fifth at 10-under par, one back of the four-way tie for the lead held by Taiga Nagano (67), Sang Hee Lee (65), Riki Kawamoto (67) and defending champion Scott Vincent (66).

Kennedy, who has not missed a single cut in nine outings to date, made a superb start from the 10th tee by making six birdies in his first 10 holes.

But that was where the birdie barrage would end, making par on each of his last eight holes – including an up-and-down at the par-3 third – to improve significantly from joint 23rd at the end of day one.

“It was a great first 10 holes including three up-and-downs from bunkers on 13, 16 and 17,” said the 48-year-old.

“Played solid on the front-nine, just missed two five-footers on five and six which stopped the momentum.

“From then I just didn’t get it close enough and made pars in. Nice to be there again and just continue to put myself in position.

“I’m only gauging myself on the performance criteria I have set and I know if I’m able to reach them then it’s possible.”

Kennedy has two top-three finishes at Keya Golf Club having finished joint runner-up in 2016 and joint third in 2015.

“Playing well around Keya before does help but since then there have been a few changes to the course,” he added.

Andrew Evans was the only other Aussie to advance to the weekend, posting an even-par 72 on day two to follow up his opening round of four-under 68.

Cameron Smith’s FedEx Cup hopes took a dive on Friday in Atlanta with a obe-over par round of 71 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

With just two rounds left Smith is now 13 strokes behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler in a tie for 15th, Adam Scott (70) falling two spots to a tie for 24th in the 30-man field.

Twenty-four-year-old Perth product Hira Naveed is pushing for promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023, tied for fifth and just one off the lead at the Epson Tour’s Circling Raven Championship.

Enjoying her most consistent season as a professional, the Pepperdine University alum opened with a bogey-free round of six-under 66 as she seeks to make a big jump from 27th on the points list.

Robyn Choi (68) and Emily Mahar (68) are part of the 13-way tie for 10th with Grace Kim and Gabi Ruffels both two-under early in their rounds.

Birdies at three of her final four holes has propelled Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou inside the top-10 at the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open.

Level through two rounds with fellow Aussie Hannah Green (66) at eight-under, Kyriacou’s round of eight-under 63 was equal to the best of the day, five shots back of Korean Narin An.

Aaron Baddeley was the only Australian to make the cut of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, falling 20 spots to a tie for 22nd with a second round of two-over 73.