Kemp’s hopes of maiden LPGA win alive in Cincinnati - PGA of Australia

Sarah Kemp has kept alive her hopes of a maiden LPGA Tour title with a second round of four-under 68 at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

As South Korean star Jeongeun Lee6 surged to a one-shot lead at the halfway stage with a second round of nine-under 63 and 13-under total, Kemp remained within reach at 10-under and tied for fourth.

Riding the bubble as 100th on the Race to CME Globe standings – the top 100 at season’s end retain their cards for 2023 – Kemp is well aware of what a strong week would mean for her immediate future.

Her best finish this year is a tie for 10th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational but with Lisa Cornwell on the bag is in position to push for a first career win.

In her 234th start on tour, Kemp would fall well short of the 359 starts it took Carolyn Hill to earn her first win but would represent a major milestone and secure the 36-year-old’s status on tour for at least the next two years.

After a six-under 66 on day one it was around the turn where Kemp did the majority of her good work on Friday.

A birdie at two was a nice settler and then she made four birdies from the seventh to the 12th holes to climb to 11-under.

She failed to get up-and-down for par on the par-4 17th but hit 12 of 14 fairways and needed just 27 putts, two positives she’ll hope to carry through the final 36 holes.

Hannah Green (70, T26) was the only other Australian to make the cut, Minjee Lee missing by two despite a second round of three-under 69.

The DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday with the completion of the first round and second round at Wentworth in Surrey.

Jason Scrivener (T5) is the best-placed Australian in a tournament now reduced to 54 holes as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brad Kennedy and Travis Smyth were the only two Aussies to qualify for the weekend at the tri-sanctioned Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan, Kennedy six shots off the lead in a tie for 14th heading into Saturday’s third round.

After one round of the Ascension Charity Classic on the Champions Tour it is David McKenzie leading the Aussie charge, the Victorian tied for eighth two shots off the lead following a bogey-free four-under 67 in Round 1.