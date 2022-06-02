Kelly wins Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am with walk-off eagle - PGA of Australia

A hole-out eagle from 118 metres at his final hole has delivered Andrew Kelly a two-stroke victory at the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am at Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club.

The picturesque Margaret River region south of Perth threw all manner of weather at the 32 players contesting the latest leg of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in Western Australia but it was Kelly’s finish that had the greatest impact.

Starting from the 10th tee, Kelly incredibly had eagles at 13 and 15 but it was his third at the 354-metre par-4 ninth that earned victory and set a new course record in the process.

Kelly’s eight-under 64 was two shots better than South West local Correy Price who had an eagle and seven birdies in his round of six-under 66, leading the field for almost the entire day prior to Kelly’s last-hole heroics.

A day after his Capel Pro-Am victory, Braden Becker found himself three-over through four holes but eagles at eight and one helped to turn things around as he finished at five-under 67 and outright third position.

One of the highlights of the Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am is the shootout that takes place at the end of play.

With $1,000 on the line, players attempt to hit the boat that is moored in the centre of the lake. No player was able to bounce their ball off the boat, Secret Harbour Professional Dale Howie taking the cash in the three-man nearest-the-boat challenge.

The next event on the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am series is the prestigious South West Open at Bunbury Golf Club this weekend.

Click here for final scores and prize money.