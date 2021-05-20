Kelly claims drama-filled Kwinana Pro-Am

Victorian Andrew Kelly has recorded his first win in more than 12 months in what was a dramatic conclusion to the Kwinana Pro-Am at Kwinana Golf Club south of Perth on Thursday.

The first event in a busy eight-weeks for the Adidas Pro-Am Series in Western Australia, a star-studded field including former European Tour winner Brett Rumford, 1991 British Open runner-up Mike Harwood and PGA Tour of Australasia winners Matt Millar, Jason Norris, Rick Kulacz and Tom Power Horan assembled at the picturesque parkland layout and it was Kelly who emerged victorious.

Starting his round from the 389-metre par-4 seventh, Kelly began with a birdie but said it was the shot he picked up on his penultimate hole – the par-4 fifth – that ultimately proved the difference in his winning score of 4-under 68.

“I hadn’t really looked at the scores but from doing this long enough I know that 4-under is a lot better than three,” Kelly said.

“I had a putt from about 12 feet and put a lot into it and was pretty keen to make it. It’s nice to see those ones go in when you’re a bit more desperate.”

Initially it appeared that Kelly had been tied at the top by fellow Victorian Daniel Beckmann only for Beckmann to be disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard that should have read 3-under 69.

Returning to the game after an eight-year hiatus it was a cruel blow for Beckmann but Kelly too is reacquainting himself with life on tour after spending a number of years away from the game.

A member of Peninsula-Kingswood for the past 20 years, Kelly was tied for 17th at The Players Series at nearby Rosebud Country Club in January and credited a good putting performance for his first pro-am win since the Peninsula Honda Pro-Am in February last year.

“I’ve been playing pretty good without really posting the scores, a few chips and putts here and there,” said Kelly.

“I gave it away six years ago but the past two years I’ve been playing as much as I can.

“I’ll play all the pro-ams I can for the rest of the year and if I can get into some of the bigger events later in the year I’ll play those too.”

Winner of the 2019 Gippsland Super 6 Tom Power Horan finished outright second a stroke behind Kelly with Rumford, Norris, Neven Basic, Gavin Reed and second year Associate Josh Herrero all sharing third at 2-under 70.

Players now move on to the two-day Cottesloe Open at Cottesloe Golf Club where Peter O’Malley and Terry Pilkadaris will add their considerable star power.