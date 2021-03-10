Kay ready for Pelican Waters challenge

Becky Kay is delighted with how quickly and positively the golf landscape has changed to embrace women in men’s events in less than three years.

When the Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club product qualified for the Isuzu Queensland Open in 2018 it was a first for women in the state Open.

She played off the men’s tees, shot 75-77 to miss the cut at Brisbane Golf Club and beat home 19 male pros and amateurs.

Her scoring was far less important than what it signified.

In the Queensland Open at Pelican Waters this week, six women will tee off.

Kay, Karis Davidson, Steph Kyriacou, Australian Amateur champion Grace Kim and Sarah Wilson are playing on Golf Australia invitations.

Gold Coast’s Jordan O’Brien did what many would have considered implausible a decade ago… she shot 67 in Monday’s pre-qualifying with the men to win her spot in the field.

Same tees, better score.

“To test yourself by playing off the back tees in competition mode against the guys is unreal,” Kay said.

“I think it’s also showing women in sport are starting a movement…you can compete in a field against the guys.

“No one is giving you a headstart. We’ll play off the same back tees at Pelican Waters and I’ll be hitting six clubs more than the big hitters.

“That’s just expected really.

“It’s a great opportunity to compete this week after there not being many women’s tournaments to play last year.”

Kay was one of the first to text O’Brien her congratulations after she qualified.

O’Brien worked a five-hour shift in the pro-shop at Royal Pines on Tuesday before driving to Pelican Waters to practice.

Pelican Waters amateur Sarah Wilson shot 74-72 to miss the cut by only one stroke at last year’s Queensland Open on her home course.

“I had a 74 in this week’s pro-am so hopefully I can push towards my goal of making the cut,” Wilson said.

Kyriacou led with a superb eight-under-par 63 after the opening round of last week’s The Players Series Sydney at Bonnie Doon.

She is enjoying the extra golf to test her game but also understands that the invitations to female players trims opportunities for several male players.

“I can see it both ways. There will be guys thinking there are fewer spots in the field for them,” Kyriacou said.

“It’s great to have this invitation to see what you can do against the guys.”