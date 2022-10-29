Kato a home-grown winner at Northbridge Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

His formative years playing the game at Northbridge Golf Club paid off as Ricky Kato leant on his local knowledge to win the Northbridge Pro-Am.

The par-64 layout on Sydney’s north shore boasts spectacular city views and a few quirks within the golf course itself.

Currently the Assistant PGA Professional at Manly Golf Club, Kato called on his past experience at the golf course to post a morning round of two-under 62 to win by one stroke from Simon Hawkes and Clinton Russell.

“Knowing all the slopes around the course here really helped. Just putting it in the right place really helped,” said Kato.

“I played in the morning so didn’t get much of the wind that the arvo guys got.

“I struck it really good and the greens are awesome and rolled some in too.”

Although he had three birdies on a golf course featuring nine par 3s, eight par 4s and a lone par 5, it was a par at Northbridge’s infamous par-3 fifth that was Kato’s highlight.

Playing down a steep descent, from the back tee the flag is barely visible, making any tee shot reliant on trust in your execution.

“Everyone was talking about the fifth hole – the famous fifth hole at Northbridge,” Kato admitted.

“I hit it on the green and two-putted for par so I was pretty stoked about that.”

There was a five-way tie for fourth at even par, Lane Cove Pro-Am joint winner William Bruyeres continuing his good run in Sydney alongside Neven Basic, Jordan Mullaney, Allan Haughie and Larry Austin.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is The Sands Torquay Pro-Am on Sunday.

Click here for final scores and prize money.