Kade the conqueror at Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am

A blistering start that yielded five birdies in his opening six holes has provided the catalyst for Kade McBride to end a 12-month drought with victory at the 2021 Lawn Pride Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am at the famed Kooralbyn Valley Golf Resort on Friday.

The Desmond Muirhead layout was in pristine condition and with the south-east Queensland winter weather to match McBride got hot early before holding on to record a one-stroke win with a round of 4-under 68.

That was one clear of Michael Sim, rookie Lawry Flynn and Gavin Fairfax to seal his first win since the 2020 Emerald Pro-Am.

Starting his round from the third hole, McBride had five birdies and a bogey at the spectacular downhill par-3 fifth to get to 4-under early.

There were further dropped shots at the ninth and 14th holes but birdies at 13 and 18 and two closing pars was enough to post the best score of the day.

“It is a good test of golf out there. If you hit a bad shot you can make a big number pretty quick,” said McBride, who was tied for fourth at the 2019 NT PGA Championship.

“I hit the ball well today and I managed to stay away from all the trouble which was good.”

Max McCardle, James Grierson and Bailey Arnott finished a further two shots back with rounds of 1-under 71 with Brett Rankin, Daniel Gale and Lucas Higgins sharing eighth spot at even par 72.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Southport Pro-Am on August 16.