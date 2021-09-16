Joyner wins Meadowbrook supplementary

The SParms Legends Tour took a detour yesterday, as Meadowbrook Golf Club hosted a spontaneous extra event, filling in some of the space left vacant by Covid rescheduling.

Pulled together in under a week by Bill Henderson, the PGA and Meadowbrook Golf Club, it was Glenn Joyner who continued a strong run of form and took the chocolates at the tournament.

“I birdied all of the par fives today which helped,” said Joyner, who birdied three of his last four holes to finish 4-under 68 and win clear by one shot.

“It is great to see the club put on an event like this at such short notice. Covid restrictions have made it tough for the playing group, so to have an extra event like this certainly helps with the bank balance.”

Perfect conditions greeted the players in the morning at Meadowbrook in the City of Logan on the fringes of Brisbane, before strong winds made scoring difficult later in the day.

“I played well today but I made a bad bogey on the last hole which has cost me,” said Alan Cooper who finished in second place on 3-under 69.

Guy Wall finished a further shot back on 2-under 70, with Tod Power rounding out the top four on 1-under 70.

The next event on the SParms Legends Pro-Am Series is the Pacific Legends Pro-Am today.