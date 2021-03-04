Joyner takes back-to-back Legends Tour wins

Glenn Joyner has resumed the 2021 PGA Pro-Am Series with two consecutive victories at the Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am and the Northern Golf Club Legends Pro-Am.

A course-record equalling 64 at Settlers Run saw the Queenslander take a two-stroke victory over David McKenzie to claim his first win of the season in style.

He then backed it up with a round of 3-under 69 at Northern Golf Club to win the Whitbread Insurance Legends Pro-Am by one stroke over Andre Stolz and Grant Kenny in a tie for second place at 2-under.

In cool, windy conditions Joyner managed four birdies with his only blemish coming as a bogey 6 on the par-5 13th hole.

“The course was in great condition,” Joyner said following the Northern Golf Club Pro-Am.

“They’ve been doing a lot of work here in recent years and it is a credit to them as it’s been a pleasure to play out here today.”

Club President Peter Randall praised all the Northern Golf Club staff for their innovation in getting this event off the ground.

