Joyner rides wave to lead Bargara Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Glenn Joyner was left to rue a stroke of misfortune as he established a one-stroke lead at the Kens Plumbing/CUB/Lindsey Australia Bargara Legends Pro-Am near Bundaberg.

The idyllic seaside location was blanketed in cloud and drizzling rain that kept conditions cool and played some small part in Joyner’s lone miss-step in the opening round of the 36-hole event, the latest in the 2022 SParms PGA Legends Tour season.

Out in three-under, Joyner made a double-bogey at the 10th hole due to a dreaded “mud ball” for his approach shot to the green.

It was an error he rectified with an eagle two holes later, a closing birdie completing a round of five-under 67 and a slight edge heading into day two.

“I played 17 good holes out there today but on hole 10 I had a mud ball,” Joyner said post-round.

“I hit my wedge out of bounds but it was pleasing to follow it up with an eagle two holes later.

“It is a tricky course and very much a risk/reward layout and feel I managed that part of my game well today,” he added.

Hot on Joyner’s heals and only one-shot back is the duo of Euan Walters and Adam Le Vesconte, the pair posting rounds of four-under 68 to be well and truly in the mix ahead of Wednesday’s final round.

“I scrambled really well today as I made a few mistakes however managed to escape each time with a par,” said Le Vesconte.

Only two shots off the lead is the trio of Lucien Tinkler, Martin Peterson and Robert Mitchell as 11 players will enter into the final round within four strokes of the lead.

The final round of the 2022 Kens Plumbing/CUB/Lindsey Australia Bargara Legends Pro-Am will commence at 7am Wednesday morning with Joyner part of the afternoon wave to go off at midday.

