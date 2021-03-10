Joyner on track for third win of the season

Glenn Joyner is within reach of his third PGA Legends Tour victory this month alone after he leading the Moama Masters at Rich River Golf Club with 18 holes still to play.

Joyner posted an impressive first round score of 6-under 66 to sit two strokes clear of Michael Long and Peter O’Malley.

The Queenslander’s bogey-free scorecard featured four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole.

Perfect golfing conditions aided scoring on the East Course where 23 Legends posted scores of par or better.

Tim Elliott and Peter Fowler sit tied in fourth place at 3-under teh card ahead of morning-field leaders Michael Faraone and Trou Hughan who were later joined by David McKenzie, Mike Zilko and Nigel Lane on 2-under par.

The second and final round of the Moama Masters is underway at Rich River Golf Club. Follow live scores at pga.org.au.