Joyner inspires Wall to Wyong win - PGA of Australia

Guy Wall treated himself to a well-deserved glass of Grange after some advice he received from an old friend helped him secure a two-shot win in the Wyong Austbrokers Central Coast Legends Pro Am.

In ideal weather conditions for the Wyong Golf Club’s first PGA Legends Tour event, Wall was one of just three players to break par, shooting a 3-under 68 to beat Paul Gow and Ben Jackson by two shots to claim his second victory for 2023.

His first win came at Hanmer Springs in New Zealand in February.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

It was a rush of late birdies, inspired by the words of the late Glenn Joyner, which grabbed the victory for Wall.

After starting out on the 18th hole on a course that he said resembled his home layout of Pymble, Wall was sitting at even-par with one birdie and one bogey on his card in his first 13 holes.

It was then that some inspiration from Joyner kicked in. He strung together four straight birdies from the 13th to the 16th before giving a shot back at his last hole, the short par-three 17th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I remember my mate Glenn Joyner telling me once ‘if you’re having a bad round, you can always birdie the last five’ and I thought to myself ‘alright that’s what I’m going to do’,” Wall said.

“To come out today and finish it off the way I did was very pleasing. Four birdies in the last five was an awesome achievement.

“I would have loved to have finished it with five just for him (Joyner).”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-3 (68): Guy Wall

-1 (70): Paul Gow, Ben Jackson

Even (71): Lucas Bates, Marcus Peterson, Peter Woodward, Chris Taylor, John Onions, David Diaz.

NEXT UP

The Shelley Beach Legends Pro-Am at Shelley Beach Golf Club tomorrow will conclude a busy week on the Central Coast and Hunter.