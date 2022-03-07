Joyner goes back-to-back at Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A birdie blitz has delivered Glenn Joyner a second consecutive Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am, finishing two shots clear of Peter Senior at Settlers Run Golf and Country Club on Monday.

A field full of former international tour players found scoring difficult through the morning groups as a moderate southerly pushed across the course yet Joyner had no such problems.

The defending champion rattled off eight birdies in his round of seven-under 65, two clear of Senior (67) with John Wade (69) a further two shots back in outright third.

Peter Fowler (70), Andre Stolz (70), Mike Harwood (72) and Michael Long (72) all finished inside the top 10 but it was Joyner and Senior who engaged in a two-horse in the more favourable afternoon conditions.

Senior had six birdies in his round but a bogey at the par-4 18th prevented him from applying further pressure on Joyner down the stretch.

Like Senior, Joyner had just the one dropped shot during his round at the par-4 15th as he cruised to his first SParms Legends Tour Pro-Am win since the Casino Legends Pro-Am in December.

Although he finished out of the major placings at Settlers Run Michael Long enjoyed a win the day prior at the Jack Harris and Brian Twite Victorian PGA Senior Foursomes Championship.

Long teamed up with co-winner at last Thursday’s Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am, Nigel Lane, at The National Golf Club’s Long Island course on Sunday, mastering the blustery conditions to be the only pairing to break par.

Long and Lane teamed up for a round of two-under 70, four clear of the pairing of the two most recent Order of Merit winners, Brad Burns and Andre Stolz, and the team of Joyner and Guy Wall.

“Nigel hit some great iron shots,” said Long. “I just got him on the fairway and he did the rest.”

The SParms Legends Tour moves to Northern Golf Club on Tuesday for the Whitbread Insurance Brokers Legends Pro-Am before the two-day $30,000 Moama Masters at Rich River Golf Club starting Thursday.