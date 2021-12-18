Jordan two clear at Yamba Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A dominant display on the par 5s has given Damien Jordan a two-shot buffer heading into the final round of the MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am at Yamba Golf Club.

Despite receiving an 84mm downpour in the 24 hours prior, the North Coast holiday haven layout was in terrific condition, the power game of Jordan enabling him to make easy pickings of the three-shotters.

Jordan birdied all five of the par-5s in his round of eight-under 64, picking up three on the trot from the par-3 12th to lead Matt McLean (66) by two strokes heading into Sunday’s second and final round.

Grafton Pro-Am winner Michael Wright is one of three players tied for third at five-under, joined by Murwillumbah Golf Club’s Lucas Higgins and Jamie Hook.

The Yamba Pro-Am is always a popular event with players with Aden Morrison taking out the 100-metre shoot-out held at the completion of round one.

Round two commences on Sunday with the first groups out at 7am.