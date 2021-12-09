Jordan rules Ryde-Parramatta Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

On a day of difficulty for many Concord’s Jordan Widdicombe made it look easy to take out the WRI Charity Pro-Am at Ryde-Parramatta Golf Club in Sydney.

In what represented the final adidas Pro-Am Series event in Sydney for 2021, only 35 of the professionals in the field were able to break par, but none did it anywhere near as well as Widdicombe.

Leaving his run late, Widdicombe birdied three of his final four holes to post five-under 66, four strokes clear of resident Teaching Professional and former winner Anthony Summers (70).

Summers, who was recently named the NSW/ACT Game Development Professional of the Year for his work with juniors at Ryde-Parramatta and St Michael’s, picked up birdies at seven, nine and 18 to finish outright second.

A prolific winner as a trainee, Thursday’s win is a breakthrough adidas Pro-Am Series title for Widdicombe who felt right at home at the twisting, tree-lined Ryde-Parramatta layout.

“I really enjoy playing the course, it suits my game,” said Widdicombe.

Rounding out the top five were Patrick Joseph (71) and a trio of players at one-over 72, Bryan Wearne, David Van Raalte and Jack Walden.

The adidas Pro-Am Series now moves to northern New South Wales for a run of four events, starting with the Coca-Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am on Thursday, December 16.