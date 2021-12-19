Jordan holds on for Yamba Pro-Am victory - PGA of Australia

A lone birdie and 17 pars were enough to secure Damien Jordan the 2021 MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am at Yamba Golf Club on Sunday.

The 2017 Victorian PGA champion began the final round two strokes clear thanks to a brilliant eight-under par 64 in Saturday’s opening round but couldn’t deliver the same type of fireworks on day two.

On a day in which Nathan Miller’s five-under 67 was the low round and only three players broke 70 in gusty, windy conditions, Jordan’s round of one-under 71 and nine-under total kept the chasing pack at bay, winning by one stroke from Matt McLean (70) with Jamie Hook (71) in outright third.

“It was a slow start today,” Jordan conceded.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I just couldn’t make any birdies early.

“The course played completely different from yesterday. The wind was such a challenge but I enjoyed every bit of it.

“This is one of the best events to come to and I always have it on my calendar.

“I couldn’t believe how much water was over the course Friday afternoon. I was certain we wouldn’t get out Saturday morning.

“It’s definitely a nice way to come into Christmas.”

Murwillumbah Pro-Am winner James Macklin shot 69 on Sunday to join the three-way tie for fourth, Sam Brazel (71) and Gavin Fairfax (70) also ending the 36 holes at five-under par.

The next stop in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Carlton & United Breweries Ocean Shores Pro-Am starting Tuesday, December 21 at Ocean Shores Country Club.