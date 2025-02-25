About to hit 50, Jones is ready for his favourite event of the year - PGA of Australia

One, he’s now got a card on the lucrative PGA TOUR Champions for the first time, with his first seniors tournament coming up next month.

Two, his waistline has increased from a size 32 to a size 34.

Before venturing to the United States for his PGA TOUR Champions debut In Tucson, Arizona after coming through Qualifying School at the end of 2024, Jones has stopped off at his favourite tournament of the year, the NZ Open presented by Sky Sport, at Millbrook Resort.

It’s his second Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia event of 2025 after missing the cut at last week’s Webex Players Series Sydney event at one of his home clubs, Castle Hill Country Club.

“I missed the cut by plenty, so there’s a bit to work on, but this time of the year I’m always fresh,” the former NZ Open champion said.

“It doesn’t generally take me a lot to get back to where I want to be and I’ve got some pretty exciting times ahead, so hopefully the enthusiasm that I’ve got for the game right now is going to be enough not just for a good week this week, but for the year ahead.”

Jones is looking forward to being a rookie in the United States, thinking that at age 50 – his milestone birthday comes next Monday (March 3) – this year could be his best chance to cash in.

And far from being a “fat belly”, the moniker many seniors Tour players wear, Jones looks as fit as when he was in his prime, winning 19 titles worldwide, although he’s quick to say that isn’t the case.

“It’s funny because I’ve always been a size 32 waist and ever since I’ve sort of joined the Champions Tour in December, the waist size is going out,” the ACT resident said.

“So yeah, I can see that my body’s changed. I haven’t worked as hard on my fitness as what I should, but hopefully I’ll get into some sort of rhythm and I can do that again. But going to the US where it’s burgers everywhere, it’s going to be hard to avoid.”

The 2023 NZ Open champion will be on the Coronet course for round one on Thursday, teeing off at 8:35am local time and he’s confident of again being in the mix on Sunday.

“These two courses here at Millbrook, I think it brings a lot of people into the equation” Jones said.

“It’d be nice to have a little bit more distance, but you’ve got to position your ball on the greens here as well. I think there’s no reason why a 50-year-old can’t win.”

Photo: Michael Thomas/Photosport