Jones pulls off big finish for Champions card - PGA of Australia

Brendan Jones is the latest Australian to earn playing rights on the PGA Tour Champions, and he will begin his life as a 50-something on the most lucrative senior tour in the world.

Jones, who turns 50 in March, birdied the last two holes in an extraordinary finish at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions course to achieve his aim and sneak into the top five from Tour School who earn cards for next year.

But it was close and there were heartbreak stories including a couple of Australians – Scott Barr bogeyed the 18th hole to miss out by a shot, and Andre Stolz was also in the slot for a big stretch of his final round, also missing out by a shot at 13-under.

Ultimately Soren Kjeldsen at 24-under easily won the Tour School, with Freddie Jacobson (-16) in second, and three others at 14-under – Jones, Mark Walker and Felipe Aguilar taking the last three places. Jones shot 67-69-66-68 to earn his place, making six birdies in the last 10 holes and shooting 31 for the back nine.

His birdie at the last eliminated both Stolz and Barr, his compatriots.

Mat Goggin also was in with a chance but eventually finished tied-14th.

Players who reach final stage but finish from sixth to 30th earn rights to play qualifying in 2025.

Jones has won 15 tournaments on the Japan Tour. His most recent win at home was the 2023 New Zealand Open.

Australians are a powerful force on the tour, with Richard Green finishing third on the points list this year, and at least 10 players competing regularly.

PHOTO: Brendan Jones is headed to the senior tour in America.