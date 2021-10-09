Jones, Lee climb into contention in the US

The tougher the better. That’s the mantra Aussie Matt Jones will adopt as unusual weather conditions kept a check on scoring on day two of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Following on from his bogey-free round of 7-under 64 in his first start since late August, Jones had just the one dropped shot in his 4-under 67 to sit three strokes behind the leaders at the halfway point Korea’s Sungjae Im and American Chad Ramey.

Last-start winner Sam Burns (63) and Adam Schenk (65) have a share of third at 13-under par followed by Aaron Wise (62) at 12-under and the seven players, including Jones, at 11-under.

A two-time winner of the Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club, Jones is an outstanding exponent of playing in the wind, further proof coming with his clinical performance to win the Honda Classic earlier this year.

Gusty winds are again expected to move through the Nevada desert on Saturday and the two-time PGA Tour winner believes that will only enhance his chances of a third victory in the US.

“More often than not when it blows, I do like the tougher conditions when we’re out here playing,” said Jones.

“It wasn’t the easiest day out there with the rain, a little bit of breeze, but just managed the golf course. Didn’t try to make too many mistakes; had a bogey but that’s going to happen out here.

“I played really nicely yesterday. I managed the golf course really well. I wasn’t too aggressive. I wasn’t too conservative and just gave myself putts.

“Today was much the same way. Just trying to enjoy myself. First event back. Just relax and just see what happens.”

Another Australian adept at playing in the wind, Marc Leishman, made a positive move in Round 2.

The Victorian posted his second consecutive round of 4-under 67 to climb into a share of 17th, a round that could have been even better if not for bogeys at each of his final two holes.

Cam Davis (67-68) enters the weekend tied for 30th with Adam Scott rising inside the cut line courtesy of a second round of 4-under 67.

If Jones is adjusting in his first start in five weeks Minjee Lee is doing exceptionally well to manage her game after a hectic recent playing schedule.

The Aumundi Evian champion has finished runner-up in her past two starts and now finds herself tied for ninth and five shots off the lead at the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Despite a slight stumble midway through her round Lee backed up her opening round of 2-under 69 with a score of 68 on Friday to climb inside the top-10, crediting her patience on the golf course for her run of three consecutive top fives on three different continents.

“I’m just a little bit tired from just it being so hilly last week,” said Lee, who climbed to No.6 in the world after losing out in the playoff at last week’s Hana Financial Championship in Korea.

“But other than that, I feel OK.

“When I’m on the golf course I just try to stay really patient and, like I say all the time, just one shot at a time. It’s actually true, I take every shot at a time.

“That pretty much keeps me in the moment all the time.

“I just try not get ahead of myself and just be present.”

Hannah Green and Su Oh both sat inside the top-30 midway through their second rounds as Katherine Kirk fought to stay inside the cut line.

Min Woo Lee (67-69) and Jason Scrivener (71-68) were the only Aussies to advance to the weekend of the Open de Espana on the European Tour, Kiwi legend Michael Campbell is tied for seventh after one round of the Riegler & Partner Legends Tour event in Austria and Rod Pampling (68) and Kiwi Steven Alker (68) are just two strokes behind leaders Phil Mickelson and Matt Gogel at the Constellation Furyk and Friends tournament on the Champions Tour.