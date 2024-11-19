Jones breaks through at Bondi - PGA of Australia

Native New South Welshman Peter Jones has mastered the short but tricky layout at Bondi Golf Club to claim the Bondi Legends Pro-Am to notch his first win on the Legends Tour this year.

With only three players managing to go under-par on the day, Jones finished with a 4-under 52 to triumph by one over Queenslander David Fearns, with West Australian Stuart Beament in third at 1-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Jones started his day with birdie on the 163-metre par-3 seventh, and added another at Bondi’s ninth. Further birdies at 17, one and two had the Sydneysider 5-under on his day with four holes to play.

An untimely bogey on his final hole, the stout 110-metre sixth dropped him back to four however, which still proved enough for the outright win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was really solid today. Hit quite a few greens and if I did miss, I only just missed them, was able to putt up and I putted solidly and made quite a few birdies,” he said.

“I three-putted the last. I thought that might’ve blown it, but it was still good enough to get up for the win, so very happy with today.

“This year has been a bit of a struggle with my game. I’m a bit stubborn. I’m out here to try and find a bit of a game and see if I can get back to some form again and again.

“It shows glimpses, I’ve just been a bit inconsistent, but this win might hopefully boost me onto bigger things.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

52 Peter Jones

53 David Fearns

55 Stuart Beament

56 Rodney Fox, Simon Tooman, Dell Bain

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends tour heads to Elanora Country Club next on Friday.