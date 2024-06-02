Joint winners crowned at Sarina Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Two late birdies by James Mee and an untimely bogey by Tim Hart saw the pair crowned joint winners at the CMR Recycling Sarina Golf Club Pro-Am.

One of the most prolific winners of pro-am events through North Queensland, Hart began his second round with a bogey, and would finish it in the same way,

In between were eight birdies on the 16-hole Sarina layout, back-to-back rounds of 6-under 57 enough to post 12-under and yet another victory.

Third at the Lexus Townsville Classic, Mee (58) monitored the leaderboard throughout the second round and thought that even a birdie-birdie finish might not be enough.

“I kind of just said to myself with four holes left that I just wanted to make two birdies, get to 12-under,” said Mee, who did not make a single bogey across the two rounds.

“To be honest, I thought Timmy was going to shoot 14 because he had probably one of the easier par 4s out there.

“But, luckily enough for me, he made bogey and we ended up joint winners.”

Mee and Hart both finished one clear of overnight leader Darcy Boyd (60) and Nathan Page (58) with Dylan Gardner (58) outright fifth at 10-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Starting the second round one back of Darcy Boyd, Mee made just one birdie in his first seven holes.

Back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 brought Mee back into the mix but even his late charge with closing birdies at one and two looked unlikely to be enough.

Hart erased his opening bogey on three with a birdie at four and then made four birdies in the space of five holes from seven to vault up the leaderboard.

His hot hand continued with birdies at 14, 15 and 1 to reach 13-under only to bogey his final hole, the par-4 third.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Tim Hart: “It’s good to just shoot back-to-back scores. To be honest, I’ve been struggling a bit lately trying to put some numbers on the board so it’s good just to shoot a nice one yesterday and then back it up today.

“I managed to hole a few putts that I haven’t been holing the last few weeks. I’m a very big confidence player so once I sort of started seeing them go in and seeing the red numbers there, then I try and keep going.”

James Mee: “I absolutely nuked the drive on the last and thought it was going to be on the green. All the boys on the team were like, ‘That’s mint’. And then it was just off the green and then I thought, You need to make birdie. I tried chipping in actually and hit a good chip and then raced on a little bit further than what I’d like. But then I holed the putt, which was nice.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 James Mee 56-58—114

T1 Tim Hart 57-57—114

T3 Darcy Boyd 55-60—115

T3 Nathan Page 57-58—115

5 Dylan Gardner 58-58—116

T6 Samuel Slater 58-59—117

T6 Jay Mackenzie 60-57—117

T6 Jake McLeod 60-57—117

T6 John Lyras 61-56—117

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues the North Queensland Series on Thursday with the two-day PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am at Mackay Golf Club.