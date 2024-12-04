Joint winners at NSW/ACT PGA Foursomes - PGA of Australia

The two leading teams could not be split at the NSW/ACT PGA Foursomes Championship held at Pymble Golf Club on Monday.

Faced with temperatures in excess of 35 degrees, the team of Jordan Mullaney and Jason Perkin and the pairing of Steve Vail and Neil Rolfe sharing top spot with rounds of 4-under 68.

Incredibly, both teams completed their rounds bogey-free, Mullaney and Perkin adding to their foursomes win of two years ago.

The condition of the greens received widespread compliments from the players in the field and the two winning teams both made special mention of Pymble Golf Club, in particular General Manager and PGA Member Jason Atkins, Head Professional Christian McGill and his team and the course staff for the presentation of the golf course.