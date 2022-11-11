Join Cameron Smith for the Largest Golf Lesson Ever - PGA of Australia

Cameron Smith and his coach, PGA Professional Grant Field have joined forces with the PGA of Australia to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Golf Lesson!

On November 20 between 10.00am-12.10pm, the Royal Queensland driving range will be overrun with golf fans making history in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt.

Be a part of something big and stamp your name in the history books by registering your attendance here – https://pga.org.au/worldsbiggestlesson/

Register now to secure your spot, the event has strictly limited capacity available – with the first to register receiving a place to participate.