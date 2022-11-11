 Join Cameron Smith for the Largest Golf Lesson Ever - PGA of Australia

Join Cameron Smith for the Largest Golf Lesson Ever


Cameron Smith and his coach, PGA Professional Grant Field have joined forces with the PGA of Australia to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Golf Lesson!

On November 20 between 10.00am-12.10pm, the Royal Queensland driving range will be overrun with golf fans making history in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt. 

Be a part of something big and stamp your name in the history books by registering your attendance here – https://pga.org.au/worldsbiggestlesson/  

Register now to secure your spot, the event has strictly limited capacity available – with the first to register receiving a place to participate.


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Join Cameron Smith for the Largest Golf Lesson Ever
McKenzie extends hot streak at Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am
Stars of summer on top in Egypt and South Africa
Debutant Gilbert, Wood lead #VicPGA