John runs hot in cold conditions at Howeston Pro-Am

Course management and a familiarity with cold conditions was the perfect combination as Victorian Cameron John claimed the Howeston Pro-Am at the Howeston Golf Course in Brisbane on Wednesday.

It was fresh even for Brisbane on a windy winter morning and the tight Howeston layout meant that scoring was difficult, John’s score of 2-under 69 enough for a one-stroke victory from fellow Victorians Ben Eccles and Andrew Kelly and New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri.

Playing alongside Eccles, John took a while to warm up as he made the turn in even par, a bogey at the par-4 11th given little indication of the finish he was about to unleash.

Starting with a birdie at the 247-metre par-4 14th, the 22-year-old reeled off three birdies in the space of four holes to be one of only four players to break par of the 57 professionals to tee it up.

“The conditions were like playing back home in Victoria so I felt pretty comfortable out there,” said John, who was tied for fourth at last week’s Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am.

“I have played this event the last couple of years and it certainly helped knowing where to hit it in these conditions.

“I putted really well today which certainly helped.”

Eccles, Kelly and Barbieri were the next best after rounds of 1-under 70 with another Victorian, Tom Power Horan, South Australian Max McCardle and Brisbane boy Tim Hart a further shot back on even par 70.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the True Health Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am on Thursday.