John continues winning run at Kwinana Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian Cameron John is starting to make winning a habit, taking out the DJ Di Stasio Transport Kwinana Pro-Am at Kwinana Golf Club on Friday.

Champion at the season-ending National Tournament on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, John led after Round 1 before finishing third at the South West Isuzu South West Open a week ago.

He and close friend Braden Becker were tied for second at the WA PGA Foursomes Championship at Nedlands and he carried that form into Kwinana, posting 6-under 66 to win by two in his fourth appearance at Kwinana Golf Club.

West Australian Ben Ferguson built his 4-under 68 on a run of four-straight birdies to snare second, one clear of James Marchesani (69), Scott Strange (69) and Jordan Doull (69), making his professional debut after representing WA at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches earlier in the week.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Paired with fellow professionals Caleb Bovalina and Jose De Sousa and starting from the par-4 eighth, John took just two holes to get into red figures.

He cashed in a birdie at the 505-metre par-5 ninth and then picked up three birdies in the space of four holes from the par-5 12th.

He continued to take advantage of the three-shotters with birdies at 18 and one and, despite a dropped shot at the par-3 third, got back to 6-under on his round with a birdie at the par-3 sixth.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Obviously had a great day with the boys. I was fortunate to play in an all-pro group with guys that I have known for a long time.

“There weren’t too many tricky situations that I got myself into, which was nice. I managed to hit most of the greens and holed a few putts as well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Cameron John 66

2 Ben Ferguson 68

T3 James Marchesani 69

T3 Scott Strange 69

T3 Jordan Doull 69

T6 Marcus Fraser 70

T6 Jarryd Felton 70

T6 Brady Watt 70

T6 Andrew Kelly 70

T6 Jason Norris 70

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues its WA swing at the ever-popular Sanwell Cottesloe Open this weekend at Cottesloe Golf Club.