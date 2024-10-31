Jeffrey Guan: I will be back - PGA of Australia

Jeff Guan has provided a detailed account of the sickening injury that has cost him complete vision in his left eye and derailed his promising career.

One of Australian golf’s brightest young talents, Guan suffered a serious fracture to his left cheekbone and eye socket after being struck by a ball during a pro-am late last month, just a week after making his debut on the US PGA TOUR.

In a heartfelt statement (below), Guan explained the sequence of events leading to the accident, describing how a routine moment on the course turned into a nightmare.

“As my group teed off on the third tee, I drove up to my playing partner’s ball,” he recalled.

After playing his shot, Guan turned toward the cart and was putting his club back in his bag when disaster struck.

“The instant ringing and pain rushed to my head, and I dropped to the ground.”

The severity of the injury was immediately apparent. Guan was rushed to Moruya Hospital and then later airlifted to Canberra for emergency treatment.

Guan underwent two surgeries in quick succession, with specialists at the Sydney Eye Hospital working tirelessly to save his damaged eye.

The injury is complex. Besides the loss of sight, multiple fractures occurred around the lower eye socket, extending into the cheekbone and forehead. Guan will likely require more surgery in the coming months to repair some of the damage.

After weeks in intensive care in unimaginable pain and anxiety about his future, Guan revealed that despite a brief glimmer of hope when his eye pressure stabilised, he had already lost complete vision in his left eye.

The road to recovery will be long and uncertain, with an estimated six to 12 months of healing required. Doctors have told the 20-year-old he cannot even think about swinging a club for at least six months.

The accident has left the Golf Australia Rookie Squad member reeling both physically and emotionally, as the realisation his years of dedication and dreams of a career on tour are now in jeopardy.

“I was utterly distraught… It has come at a tremendous cost and has significantly affected me and my family.

“How in the world am I supposed to recover, return, and be the same player I was?” Guan said in his statement.

Despite the uncertainty, Guan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from family, friends, and the golfing community.

“I don’t think I would be where I am right now without all the encouragement,” he said, adding that he remains determined to overcome this trauma with his characteristic resolve.

“I will be back,” he vowed. And if Guan’s renowned perseverance is any indication, this story is far from over.

An Australian Sports Foundation fundraising page has been established to help Jeffrey. All donations to ASF projects are tax-deductible.

Donate here – Support for Jeffrey Guan

Jeff Guan Statement:

As most of you are aware, I was hit in the left eye with a golf ball during a pro-am last month.

Many of you want to know what happened, as there has been very little good news over the past four weeks. I have been waiting for the assessment report on my eye to release information.

I remember this: As my whole group teed off on the third tee, my playing partner and I (whom I shared the cart with) hit our drives on the right-hand side of the fairway.

I drove up to his ball, and he hit his second shot (about 30 metres behind my ball).

After he had hit, there was no sign of anyone or anything on our side behind us, so I drove us to my ball. It took roughly 45 seconds for me to prepare and execute my shot.

As I turned towards the cart to put my club away, that was when I was struck.

The instant ringing and pain rushed to my head, and I dropped to the ground. Voices sounded pretty muffled, and the next thing I knew, I was in an ambulance being transported to a hospital with skin patches containing high doses of Fentanyl.

I was taken to Moruya Hospital for scans, then airlifted to Canberra for immediate treatment whilst also being assessed by an eye specialist.

I had my first surgery that night; I was in unbearable pain, and anxiety about my future was swirling in my mind.

A day later, I was transferred to the Sydney Eye Hospital to undergo another surgery, more tests and further treatment.

The best eye specialists and nurses were arranged for my immediate appointment. After the second surgery, I spent the next two weeks in intensive care. This stay was critical to make sure my eyeball was stable.

My eye pressure was way too high to be in any state of ordinary, and I had lost vision completely in my left eye.

I couldn’t do much; sleeping was difficult, let alone walking or eating. Any activity that required energy meant I was in excruciating pain.

It wasn’t until the third week that I received the news that my eye pressure suddenly decreased towards the norm, and the eye looked much more stable.

Though this was the first piece of positive news, my doctors told me that my injury was severe, with several fractures around the eye socket, and recovery would take at least six months to a year.

During my nights in hospital, I almost drowned in thoughts about the injury and my future in the sport. Not only was I utterly distraught by the news I had received, but the whole situation made me very depressed and somewhat angry.

As you can imagine, this whole situation not only came at a tremendous cost but has also significantly affected me and my family emotionally and mentally.

The thought of all my years of hard work and training, plus my family’s sacrifice, had just been thrown out the window.

The frustration is unbearable. Why did this happen?

How in the world am I supposed to recover, return, and be the same player I was, or even better?

I had no idea. I was devastated and felt so lost.

It didn’t help that I was in constant pain, and the days spent in the hospital felt endless.

Fortunately, I have been lucky enough to have a huge support group around me, and I can’t thank all of them enough for the support I have received in recent weeks.

I wouldn’t be where I am right now without all the encouragement and assistance I have received.

As a kid, I have always had a lot of perseverance and persistence.

I will continue to work hard and do my best to achieve my dream.

These four weeks have been the toughest of my life, but I am stronger mentally and will be ready to conquer any obstacle in the future.

Again, I can’t thank everyone enough who reached out to help rebuild my strength physically and emotionally.

I will be back.

Much love, always, Jeff.