Jason Day’s new swing coach is… Tiger Woods

One of only three Australian players to ascend to No.1 in the world rankings, Day is eyeing off a return to those lofty heights without the assistance of his long-time coach and mentor Colin Swatton.

Top 10 in four of his past five starts, Day enters this week’s BMW Championship ranked 35th in the world and 50th in the FedExCup and in need of another strong finish to push his way into the top 30 who will contest the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Not since a troubled teen found solace in the resident golf coach at Hills International College has Day managed his golf swing without Swatton’s assistance but he has recently turned to the man who inspired his dream to play professional golf for some expert advice.

Like Day, Woods has ongoing back issues that need constant physical therapy and an accommodating golf swing that he is self-managing. As such, the 35-year-old Queenslander believes that right now the 15-time major champion has insights that can help.

“It’s just really difficult for me to at least go around and talk to any coaches or the potential of having a coach but I actually have been talking to Tiger about his swing and what he’s been through,” said Day.

“I think he has the best swing out there in regards to especially the iron swing. It’s amazing.

“He’s gone through some back issues and I think he’s doing a lot of good things to try and alleviate his pain, obviously what he’s going through right now in regards to his back.

“I just feel like I’ve asked questions and he’s willing to answer them and I’m trying to make changes right now in my swing.

“I’ve asked Tiger about certain things in his swing. Obviously I’m still playing against Tiger but he’s very open to me about the golf swing because of the specific questions that I’ve tried to ask him, like trying to get back into your right hip on the backswing which will tidy up certain things in the golf swing that I’m trying to work on, and then a few more questions in there.

“But I am trying to take a little bit more ownership in my golf swing.”

Five years ago a win at the BMW Championship was the culmination of an extraordinary run of form that saw Day win four of six events – including his lone major championship triumph at the 2015 US PGA Championship at Whistling Straits – and didn’t finish worse than 12th in nine straight tournaments.

Save for his missed cut a week ago at The Northern Trust in Boston, Day has shown a return to that type of consistency to rise 28 spots in the rankings in the space of five events but is determined to play his way into the Tour Championship after falling short a year ago.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to put myself in the top 30 and try and give myself at shot at winning the FedEx Cup,” said Day, one of four Australians who will contest the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago.

“The last two seasons have been a little bit disappointing but the good thing is that I’m playing a lot better now leading into this week.

“I feel like the game is in a good spot. The great thing about this week is there’s no cut so you don’t have to worry about that.

“Obviously if you’re playing good golf you never worry about it but it’s always great to get four rounds under your belt and know that even if you do get off to kind of a rough start you can get yourself back into the tournament.

“I’m looking forward to this week.”