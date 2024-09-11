Jason Day signs on for BMW Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Paris Olympian Jason Day will return home to Queensland to play in the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship on November 21-24.

In a huge boost for the tournament, Day will make his first appearance in a PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club, joining defending champion Min Woo Lee as feature players for the event co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

Part of an elite group of Australian golfers to reach No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and win a major championship, the world No.33 will be hunting his first victory in one of Australian golf’s majors.

The 2015 US PGA champion has had five top-10s in 2024, continuing a career resurgence over the past two years which re-established him as one of the world’s best players.

As Australia’s No.1, he earned a place alongside Lee in Australia’s men’s golf team at the Olympics where he finished T9 and he was an automatic selection in this year’s International Team for the Presidents Cup in Canada this month.

“I’m extremely excited to be coming back home to Queensland this summer to contest the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland,” said Day.

“Wearing the green and gold for Australia at the Olympics in Paris was an extremely proud moment for myself and my family and it will be very special to get back on home soil and play in front of the Aussie fans.

“I’ve seen the amazing atmosphere at ‘RQ’ the past few years and can’t wait to experience it for myself.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said Day was an exciting addition to this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship field.

“I know there will be thousands of golf fans who will keen to come out and see Jason play at Royal Queensland,” Kirkman said.

“After learning the game in Beaudesert, Jason has gone on to become one of the best players of his generation.



“We’re delighted to welcome him back home and to see him challenge for his first Joe Kirkwood Cup.”

Queensland Minister for Tourism and Sport, Michael Healy said: “Jason Day is Australian golf royalty and to have him play in the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship is absolutely sensational, his first ever at Royal Queensland.

“It’s terrific to welcome a player as accomplished as Jason back to our state to compete in this world-class event, especially when they’re Queenslanders.

“The Australian PGA continues to go from strength to strength with tens of thousands of fans expected to flock to this event, contributing $17 million into Queensland’s local visitor economy.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the event coming to the Royal Queensland fairways would be an unmissable showdown.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and our major events bring more to see and do to our suburbs,” Cr Schrinner said.

“With a suite of world class athletes confirmed to play, the BMW Australian PGA Championship is going to be a must-see event for local and visiting golf fans.

“The benefits of this world-class tournament will be felt across the region, delivering millions in economic support to local Brisbane restaurants, hotels and tourism businesses.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

Jason Day is a Testimonee for Rolex a major partner of the PGA of Australia and the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

