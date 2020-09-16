Jamieson, Wills lead Pampling Plate charge

Dean Jamieson and Harrison Wills lead the way at the 2020 Coca-Cola Pampling Plate following rounds one and two of matchplay at Caboolture Golf Club.

Round one saw 16 competitors, consisting of players ranked 9th to 24th from Monday’s qualifying rounds, go head to head in the first round of the matchplay format.

Harrison Wills was the best performer in Round 1 with a 6&4 win over QLD PGA Trainee Order of Merit leader, AJ McCoy.

Wills got off to a flying start going 5 UP after the first six holes and was never in trouble for the remainder of the match.

“I hit the ball well this morning and it helped getting off to the start I did,” said Wills.

Round two took place in the afternoon with the winners from round one taking on the well rested top eight qualifiers from Monday.

Reigning champion and number one qualifier Dean Jamieson made a good start to his title defence with a solid 5&4 win over Luke Parker.

“I hit the ball pretty good today but I still have room for improvement,” said Jamieson.

“I think Luke just got a little fatigued out there this afternoon having played Round 1 earlier this morning.”

Harrison Wills continued with his good form from round one, defeating Aden Morrison on the last hole in a tightly fought contest.

Other results in round two included TJ King defeated Zoe Maxwell at 2 UP, Mitchell Smith defeated Stephen Klease at 3&2, Jordan McDonald defeated Ayoung Yu at 4&2, James Macklin defeated Tyla Vinter at 4&2, Ryan Gailey defeated Jackson Jubelin at 1 UP and Connor Cruice defeated Charles Vos on the 19th hole.

Round three is currently underway with Dean Jamieson up against Jordan McDonald, TJ King against Mitchell Smith, Conner Cruice against Ryan Gailey and Harrison Wills against James Macklin.

To view live scores from the Coca-Cola Pampling Plate visit pga.org.au.