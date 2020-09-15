Jamieson cruises through Pampling Plate qualifying

Defending champion Dean Jamieson has topped the Coca-Cola Pampling Plate qualifying leaderboard with rounds of 69 and 72 at Caboolture Golf Club.

The Hills Golf Club PGA Trainee completed the 36-hole qualifying event with a total score of 1-under par and a comfortable one stroke margin over fellow PGA Trainees Connor Cruice and Aden Morrison.

Along with the top eight qualifiers, Jamieson is exempt from the first round of matchplay and will progress straight to the second round to be played on Tuesday afternoon.

“This course really suits my eye and given I am hitting my short irons as good as I have all year, I hope I can give myself plenty of birdie opportunities during the matchplay,” said Jamieson.

“Winning last year meant a lot to me. Rod is a great model for all of us PGA Trainees so to have my name engraved on a trophy named after him was really special.”

The Pampling Plate is proudly sponsored by Australian PGA TOUR Professional Rod Pampling and played at his home course of Caboolture Golf Club.

Both the first and second round of matchplay will be played on Tuesday with rounds three and four to be staged on Wednesday before the 36-hole final on Thursday.

To view the final Pampling Plate qualifying scores visit pga.org.au.

To view the live matchplay leaderboard visit pga.org.au.