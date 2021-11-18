Jackson’s winning run continues at Springwood - PGA of Australia

They are two months apart but English professional Ben Jackson has recorded back-to-back victories on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

The first Legends Tour event since Jackson claimed the Pacific Legends Pro-Am in September, the 2021 Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro Am at Springwood Country Club in the Blue Mountains was the first in New South Wales in 12 months.

As such, a strong field of 51 professionals teed it up with Jackson recording his third win of the year and his second in succession.

Playing in the afternoon wave, Jackson knew that 2020 champion Martin Peterson’s morning score of 2-under 67 was the mark to beat, a run of three straight birdies from the sixth hole enough in a bogey-free round of 66 to win by one stroke.

“I’ve been stuck in lockdown in Melbourne so it’s just great to be able to play,” said Jackson, who played the swing of Queensland events earlier in the year.

“The course was in great condition and I’m really happy to win around here.”

Back from some good play in Europe over the winter, Peter Fowler fired a two-under par round of 67 to join Peterson in a share of second, one stroke clear of David Van Raalte (68) with Nicholas Robb (69) and Scott Ford (69) finishing tied for fifth.

The SParms Legends Tour now heads to Blackheath Golf Club for Friday’s ICF Haulage Legends Pro-Am.