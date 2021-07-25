Jackson triumphs at stern Pacific Harbour Pro-Am test

Even par proved good enough as Victorian Ben Jackson survived a true championship test to claim the Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Am proudly supported by the Moreton Bay Council.

The Ross Watson design at Pacific Harbour Golf and Country Club is renowned as a stern examination, particularly if the wind is up and the greens are firm.

Conditions were ideal on a sparkling Bribie Island winter’s day yet no one in the field was able to break par, Jackson’s round of even par 72 featuring an eagle at the par-4 eighth the best of the day to secure a one-stroke victory.

Queensland’s Russell Swanson and Victorian Adam Henwood shared second place with scores of 1-over 73 with Queenslanders Richard Backwell and Glenn Joyner rounding out the top five.

Tied for third at the Fraser Coast Classic at Hervey Bay Golf Club a week ago, Jackson’s eagle at eight was part of a front nine of 4-under, coming home in 4-over to finish square with the card.

“I holed my second shot on the par 4 eighth hole which really got me going,” said Jackson, hailing originally from England but now based in Victoria.

“I hit my driver really well which you need to do around here because if you miss the fairway you cannot hit the green.”

The runner-up finish was a welcome surprise for Swanson who has been limited in how much golf he has been able to play of late.

“I have not been playing much golf and when I do I am not playing really well so today was a real thrill to be up the top of the leaderboard,” said Swanson.

The PGA Legends Tour will now make its way to the Darling Downs to compete in the Provincial Distributors City Legends Pro-Am at the City Golf Club in Toowoomba on Wednesday.