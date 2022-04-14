Isuzu Queensland Open off for 2022 - PGA of Australia

The 2022 Isuzu Qld Open will not be played due to venue and scheduling complications. Pelican Waters Golf Club is the current home to the event having first hosted in 2020. With the course and venue precinct undergoing significant redevelopment it simply was not ready to stage the event in 2022. Golf Australia announced the […]

Pelican Waters Golf Club is the current home to the event having first hosted in 2020. With the course and venue precinct undergoing significant redevelopment it simply was not ready to stage the event in 2022.

Golf Australia announced the decision today, saying that it would concentrate on the 2023 event once the redevelopment of Pelican Waters is complete. Whilst alternate venues were considered, regrettably it was not feasible given existing partnerships.

Golf Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said: “We love the event being at Pelican Waters and the venue and its owners have been so supportive of the Isuzu Qld Open.

“We are so excited to see what the redevelopment brings, and it makes sense to showcase the new venue when it can be at its best, which unfortunately, with the renovation timelines, means we won’t be able to return to Pelican Waters for this great Championship until early in 2023.”

Planning has commenced for the 2023 event, to be held early in the year, with Golf Australia to make an exciting announcement about the tournament in the coming months.