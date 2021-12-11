ISPS Handa renews PGA Tour of Australasia naming rights partnership - PGA of Australia

The International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS Handa) has re-signed as naming rights partner of the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia through until 2023 in a new partnership that will continue to support inclusivity in golf and growing the tour.

Photo: Australian PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman, Golf Australia Senior Manager Programs and Inclusion Christian Hamilton, Sandringham PGA Teaching Sandringham PGA Teaching Professional Mark Stephens, PGA Professional Chris Donovan, and ISPS Handa Ambassador Tony Abbott at the announcement.

The partnership, which dates back to 2016, will assist in the expansion of ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, which is enjoying a tournament boom following the addition of the Webex Players Series to the summer of golf schedule.

With four new events – TPS Victoria, TPS Sydney, TPS Hunter Valley and TPS Murray River – and the Queensland PGA Championship returning to the popular tour calendar, ISPS Handa will play a pivotal role in creating more invaluable playing opportunities for our budding and existing male and female stars.

Beyond supporting the expansion of professional golf in the region, a key feature of the partnership renewal will see the continued delivery of the ISPS Handa All Abilities Coaching Program, which provides PGA Professionals additional training and resources to support golfers with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities.

ISPS HANDA Founder and Chairman, Dr Haruhisa Handa said:

“We have had a positive and important relationship with the PGA Tour of Australasia for a number of years, and are delighted to support their endeavours to increase playing opportunities for their members and the overall promotion of golf in this region.

“ISPS Handa believes in the power of sport and are most proud to support the PGA Tour of Australasia’s excellent work in increasing coaching and playing opportunities for people with disabilities, which provides not only the essential health benefits but also enhances the quality of life of so many.”

ISPS Handa will also support the PGA Women’s Scholarship Fund, which focusses on increasing pathways for women to become a PGA Professional.

In addition, ISPS Handa will help encourage more female participation and engagement in golf by supporting women’s and girls’ coaching programs, and improved playing and education opportunities.

“We are excited to continue our partnership which delivers great benefits to golf communities throughout Australasia,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

“Dr Handa has been supporting Australian Golf for over three decades and he and ISPS have made an enormous difference to the health of golf in this country.

“At a tour level ISPS HANDA has supported men’s, women’s and senior tour events and players and backed more than 50 events, ranging from the biggest events in this country like the Presidents Cup, World Cup of Golf and Women’s Australian Open, to events down at club level.

“Just as importantly, they have done an extraordinary amount at a community level to make golf more accessible and inclusive to all Australians.

“We are strongly aligned with Dr Handa’s vision that sport has a unique ability to create hope, to break down educational and cultural barriers and to inspire people in a way that can unite communities.”