ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia to recommence with Gippsland Super 6

The Gippsland Super 6 will return to Yallourn Golf Club from 21-24 January 2021 to restart the 2020/2021 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia wraparound season.

A field of 132 golf professionals will compete across three days of stroke play with the top 24 advancing to the final day’s dramatic six-hole match play shootout.

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia event, in partnership with the Victorian Government, is one of golf’s most exciting and dynamic formats that promises to entertain spectators.

“We’re looking forward to the re-commencement of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in picturesque Gippsland, and we will be working closely with Yallourn Golf Club to ensure a safe event for everyone,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“Having the likes of Major winner Geoff Ogilvy and Olympian Marcus Fraser play our inaugural event gives you a taste for the talent that will be on display again in 2021 and we can’t wait to play the exciting Super 6 format on the final day and see the Yallourn Golf Club in all its glory under some fine blue skies.”

Victorian Tom Power Horan took home the title in a rain-affected, shortened strokeplay edition of the event last November, with organisers excited to explore the fully-fledged flag hunting format this time around.

As the first official Order of Merit event on the Tour since February 2020, the 2021 Gippsland Super 6 will be a domestic drawcard, with big names in Australian golf expected to tour on home soil, instead of abroad, in a major coup for regional Victoria.

“We are really excited to have the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia return to Yallourn Golf Club,” said Yallourn Golf Club Tournament Coordinator, Peter Brown.

“This is an event the whole of Gippsland can be proud of and we would love to see all golf and sport lovers in the area engage with the tournament through the various events and activities being held in the lead-up, as a volunteer or by attending as a spectator during tournament week where you will witness world class professionals going head to head in an exciting format.”

Local amateurs will also have an opportunity to take part in the tournament through a series of Gippsland qualifying events, following in the footsteps of 2019 home-grown main field competitors Tim Coffey, Danny Bullen and Mark Allen.

Gippslanders will get a taste of the golfing action during the week leading up to the highly anticipated Gippsland Super 6 with a series of PGA Pro-Am Series events scheduled at Traralgon, Yarram, Bairnsdale and Warragul.

“This is a huge win for Gippsland with the re-commencement of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia kicking-off at Yallourn Golf Club in January, following a week of Pro-Am events across the region,” said Latrobe Valley Authority CEO Karen Cain.

“The Latrobe Valley Authority is pleased to help bring the PGA back to Gippsland through the $85 million Latrobe Valley Sports and Community Initiative which is building local capacity, increasing participation and fostering regional pride through major events.”

Originally scheduled for November this year, the 2020 event was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) to ensure the competitors and Gippsland spectators could enjoy a high-profile event that is COVID-safe.

The Gippsland Super 6 is being delivered in partnership with the Victorian Government through the Latrobe Valley Authority’s $85 million Latrobe Valley Sports and Community Initiative.

The Gippsland Super 6 will take place from Thursday 21 January to Sunday 24 January 2021 at Yallourn Golf Club. For more information visit www.pga.org.au.