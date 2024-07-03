ISPS HANDA Australian Open returns to the Melbourne Sandbelt - PGA of Australia

To be played from November 28 to December 1, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will again feature its unique combined format with players in the men’s, women’s and all abilities tournaments over two courses, showcasing the best of Australian golf.

Kingston Heath Golf Club will host all four rounds, while The Victoria Golf Club will share the hosting duties for rounds one and two.

The Sandbelt region hosted the inaugural combined event in 2022, when The Victoria Golf Club was the primary host club with Kingston Heath in support. It was the first time in 20 years that the Sandbelt had hosted the men’s national Open.

The men’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open will again be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, and will follow the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Queensland, providing two weeks of premium golf in Australia.

Meanwhile, the women’s Australian Open will be sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the 2024 event will include the fifth Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC) featuring the top-12 ranked Golfers with a disability as part of the G4D Tour, with the event supported in its entirety by Visit Victoria.

“The Victorian Government have been tremendous supporters of golf, and after working with us to bring the inaugural men’s and women’s Australian open to Melbourne, we look forward to continuing that partnership with this return to Melbourne,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“The Melbourne Sandbelt is a unique treasure in world golf, with a long history of hosting tournaments and producing worthy champions.

“We are delighted that this year’s ISPS Handa Australian Open will showcase not only our best men’s and women’s players but two of the country’s finest courses in Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club.”

In 2024, the champions will emerge from fields of 156 men and 84 women, competing for prize money of $3,400,000 AUD.

As was the case in 2023, there will be one cut made to both the men’s and women’s fields after 36 holes of play. All players making the cut will earn a cheque, with male and female professionals earning the equivalent figure per finishing position, while the Australian All Abilities Championship is set to conclude on Saturday with the Stonehaven Cup and Patricia Bridges Bowl decided on Sunday.

“Returning to Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Clubs for the Australian Open will deliver a fascinating test for our players, both men and women, and offer a tremendous opportunity to welcome Australian and international players after successful campaigns around the world,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“Steeped in history and the sites for many great Australian golf moments, both courses will no doubt create interest at home and overseas, as will our fortnight of DP World Tour co-sanctioned events for our men where the best players from the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia can test their games against some of the world’s best.”

Broadcast on Foxtel, Kayo, Nine and 9Now, where record numbers were achieved during last year’s Australian Open, the 2024 tournament will also provide a preview for the 2028 Presidents Cup that will be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

This year’s tournament also marks the 120th anniversary of the first men’s event played and the 50th anniversary of the first women’s tournament held at Victoria, with a long list of some of the best players in the game and Australian legends on both honour rolls.

“It has been a magnificent year so far for our players competing both at home and overseas, and the Melbourne Sandbelt is a fitting location to celebrate the Women’s Australian Open’s 50th anniversary,” WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said.

“Maintaining the joint format allows great visibility for our players, while the field size ensures high quality competition for our historic national Open as we continue to grow the depth of players, with the hope of expanding the women’s field in years to come.”

Acting Minister for Tourism Sport and Major Events in Victoria Ros Spence said: “We’re proud to bring some of the world’s best golfing talent – and fans of this iconic tournament – back to Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open – boosting businesses, jobs and our state’s economy.”

Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements said: “Golf is a major driver of activity in our sector with its capacity to drive year-round visitation, delivering approximately $1 billion with golfers from around the world wanting to experience Melbourne’s Sandbelt courses.

“Victoria is pleased to welcome the 2024 Australian Open and we look forward to seeing the tournament contribute to our visitor economy.”

Part of a two-week swing of DP World Tour events in Australia, following the BMW Australian PGA Championship, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will help launch the new season for the Tour for the third straight year.

“We are delighted the DP World Tour will return to the world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at the start of our 2025 Race to Dubai,” Chief Tournament & Operations Officer at the DP World Tour Ben Cowen said.

“My thanks go to ISPS HANDA for their continued commitment to Australia’s national open and to Golf Australia for their work in showcasing golf as a sport for everyone with the staging of the men’s, women’s and All Abilities events across the same week.

“Our Strategic Alliance with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia helps to provide important global pathways for our memberships, allowing players to reach the highest levels of the game, and the co-sanctioning of events like these is an important aspect of that partnership.”

Captain of Kingston Heath Golf Stephen Montfort said: “Kingston Heath Golf Club has a rich and proud history of hosting internationally recognised events and we are honoured to be hosting the 2024 Australian Open.

“After being a part of the historic first joint-event in 2022, there is a great deal of excitement around the club with this year’s role as primary host venue. From an Australian Open in 2024, to the Presidents Cup in 2028, showcasing Kingston Heath Golf Club to golf fans around the world will be a tremendously proud moment for all our members and staff. We look forward to celebrating our three champion golfers at the conclusion of this great event.”

Limited first release tickets available now – save 20% on tournament day passes: https://bit.ly/4co8WZa