Ishikawa signs on for New Zealand Open - PGA of Australia

Japanese golf sensation Ryo Ishikawa will headline a strong contingent of players from Japan competing in the New Zealand Open when the tournament tees off of on February 27 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will see Ishikawa join 2024 New Zealand Open Champion Takahiro Hataji as the headline players from the Japan Golf Tour.

Ishikawa, 33, has enjoyed a storied career both on the PGA Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, with 21 professional victories to his name and a reputation for his impressive ball-striking and calm demeanour under pressure.

“I’m excited to visit New Zealand and compete in the Open,” Ishikawa said.

“I have heard a lot about the tournament and the courses at Millbrook Resort from the other players on tour who have played in the event, and everything I have heard has been really positive.”

The New Zealand Open is the only national Open in the world to be played as a pro-am, has grown in stature over the years, attracting golfers from around the world.

It is co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryo Ishikawa and all of the Japanese players to this year’s New Zealand Open,” said Tournament Director Michael Glading.

“I first spoke to Ryo in Japan a few years ago, and have never given up on bringing him to New Zealand. He really is an icon in the golfing world, and I know that will certainly add huge excitement to the field.

“It’s an honour to have such a prestigious golfer participate, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the tournament.”

The 2023 New Zealand Open champion, Brendan Jones, another big golfing figure in Japan, was equally excited to have Ryo come and play the New Zealand Open.

“I have played many competitive rounds with Ryo in Japan, and know what a great player and fine person he is. I have told him many times about how much he would enjoy playing in Queenstown, and am delighted that he has decided to now see for himself. I know he will love it,” Jones said.

Joining Ishikawa in the field will be several rising stars and accomplished players from Japan, including a return by the No.6 ranked player in Japan, Ryosuke Kinoshita, who recorded nine top-10 finishes on the Japan Golf Tour in 2024.

In addition, Mikumu Horikawa and Taihei Sato who both finished top 25 in Queenstown last year will join the field.

Overall the strongest Japan Tour field on record brings nine of the top 20 ranked players from 2024 to New Zealand, a sure sign that Hataji’s victory in 2024 has fuelled the flame of the New Zealand Open in the land of the Rising Sun.

New Zealand Open 2025 – Japan Golf Tour Invitations

Ryo Ishikawa

Takahiro Hataji

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Ren Yonezawa

Yuki Inamori

Mikumu Horikawa

Kota Kaneko

Aguri Iwasaka

Mikiya Akutsu

Taihei Sato

Taiki Yoshida

Tatsunori Shogenji

Tomoyo Ikemura

Taichi Nabetani

Yusaku Hosono

Taiga Sugihara

Yuwa Kosaihira

Todd Baek

Yosuke Asaji

Kodai Ichihara

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 27 and March 2. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.