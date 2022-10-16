Interstate players return for Queensland PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

After a two-year absence owing to the COVID pandemic, players from around the country will head to the City of Logan to compete for the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate Championship.

Beginning Monday at the Windaroo Lakes Golf Club, which will host the event for a fourth consecutive year, the field will include two previous winners in Luke Parker (2020) and James Macklin (2021).

They will be joined by a host of quality interstate players including 2022 VIC/TAS PGA Associate Championship winner Dale Crothers (VIC) and 2022 NSW and SA PGA Associate Championship winner Jak Carter (SA).

However, the favourite to hold up the Carnegie Cup at the completion of 72 holes on Thursday afternoon will be Dylan Gardner (Pelican Waters) who lost in a playoff last year but has had a remarkable 2022.

Gardner is currently leading the Queensland Order of Merit which he won in 2021 and has won six Queensland PGA Associate events this year including the recent prestigious Pampling Plate over a gruelling seven rounds.

“It hurt quite a bit last year losing the playoff and I feel I had a few chances to win prior to it going to a playoff,” said Gardner.

“I have had a really pleasing year and will be doing all I can to add my home state championship to the Pampling Plate.”

Reigning champion James Macklin has had a quiet year to date by his standards however is confident going into the event. Concentrating more on the academic side of the Membership Pathway Program in his final year, he still feels he is a major contender.

“I have not played as much this year so my record is a little misleading,” said Macklin.

“I really like the course as it makes you not just blast away; you really need to think about each shot and that suits me the way I play.”

Again, the Windaroo Lakes Golf Club is in fantastic condition with its famous tough finishing stretch, including the par 4-15th hole which will act as a ‘party hole’ with spectator seating and entertainment. With the addition of some new bunker works and course improvements, the course will again provide a challenge for all players.

“It is the biggest week of the year for us and we make sure all the players will have a great experience mainly on the course, but also what we have to offer inside the club,” said Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Head Professional, Daniel Bird.

City of Logan Mayor Darren Power said Council was honoured to host the championship event for a fourth year.

“We cannot wait to welcome some of the country’s greatest golfers back to our sport-loving City,” Cr Power said.

“I have no doubt we will witness another fantastic and exciting competition at the picturesque Windaroo Lakes Golf Club.

“I wish all the competitors the very best for this year’s event.”

In addition to a prize purse of $35,000, the winner of the Queensland PGA Associate Championship will be awarded an invitation to the 2022 Queensland PGA Championship on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The winner will be crowned on Thursday afternoon. For all the scores and information on the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate Championship please click here.