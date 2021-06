Episode 210 is in the can with Alison Whitaker and Martin Blake on deck.

We chat with Stephen Allan about qualifying for next week’s US Open 11 years after his first.

Kim Felton from the PGA and Brad James from Golf Australia talk us through a new initiative around elite amateurs.

Some Jon Rahm Covid drama in Ohio and Ali takes us through some horror stories at tournaments in the wake of Scott Hend’s wardrobe problems in Germany.