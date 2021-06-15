Inside the Ropes | Jones, Kim and the Queens of Hamilton

Episode #211: On the eve of the US Open, we chat with the super-chilled Matt Jones about his prospects and then catch up with another Sydneysider, Grace Kim, as she continues her dream tour of the USA.

And in the interim, we catch up with Visionary of the Year award winners and burgeoning media stars Pam and Marg Kim at the ground-breaking Hamilton Golf Club.

All this and a whole lot more from hosts Alison Whitaker and Mark Hayes.