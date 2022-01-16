Inside Fortinet's partnership with Australian golf - PGA of Australia

Cybersecurity can at times be a daunting and even scary subject. Whether as an individual seeking to secure your rapidly growing digital footprint or a large corporation with millions of dollars of assets that need protecting, knowing your personal needs is paramount.

Consider this; would you rather play a round of golf with a set made to your exact specifications or borrow a half-set from a mate and hope for the best?

“Rather than selling something to someone to solve an immediate problem, we consult and have discussions about where risk may occur and the important information that needs to be protected,” explains Fortinet’s Country Manager for Australia, Dale Nachman.

“It’s easy to spend a lot of money and secure everything but if you only need to secure a certain percentage then why spend the extra money?”

Fortinet is a global cybersecurity organisation with more than 7,000 staff worldwide and a growing interest in golf.

The company is now the title sponsor of the Fortinet Championship on the PGA TOUR and has entered into a multi-year agreement to be a premier partner of the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

That includes naming rights sponsorship of this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship where they hope to highlight the importance of cybersecurity to Australian golf fans.

“Golf was one of those activities that was wide-reaching and gave us an opportunity to reach an audience of people that we felt were our customers and our partners,” Nachman adds.

“When the opportunity came up it was a very logical conclusion for the business because it was an extension of some of the things that we were already doing.”

If golf has enjoyed a boom during the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, so too has the proliferation of cyber threats.

As more and more people work from home, the digital footprint we create in our personal and business lives are becoming more and more intertwined, opening the door to cyber criminals scouring the internet for gaps that they can exploit.

“Everyone’s personal brand is out there,” Nachman says.

“Whether it’s in a corporate environment or in a personal environment, the minute it is worth something to somebody, it becomes a risk. We are seeing a lot more of that.”

Which is why so much of Fortinet’s focus the past two years has been centred on education.

Although Fortinet’s platform solution is used by global financial institutions worth billions of dollars to identify and mitigate potential cyber threats, the human element remains any data centre’s weakest point.

In order to fast-track the cyber-awareness of its customers who have never spent more time online, Fortinet made its education programs free of charge, an initiative that continues to this day with up to a million users per month.

To draw another parallel with the game of golf, you will get the most out of those clubs fit to your specifications if you spend time with a PGA Professional showing you how to maximise their performance.

“That’s just Fortinet trying to be a good corporate citizen and understanding that the more we can educate and influence people around being cyber aware, that’s half the battle,” says Stephen Saad, Head of Sales for Fortinet Australia.

“Then we have the technology to support that cyber awareness.”

For more information on the cybersecurity solutions offered by Fortinet for both personal and corporate use visit www.fortinet.com.