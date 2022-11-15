IHG Hotels & Resorts extends partnership with PGA of Australia - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia and ISPS PGA Tour of Australasia have renewed their partnership with one of the world’s leading hospitality groups, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The partnership will see IHG continue as a Major Partner of the PGA of Australia, the Official Partner of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the Official Partner of the 2022 and 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

In addition, the 2022 PGA Scramble Championship Final will be held at InterContinental Sanctuary Cove from 5 to 8 December 2022 and IHG Hotels & Resorts will provide the accommodation requirements for staff, players and fans throughout the season across all of its Australasian brands up until June 2024.

Michael McDonald, PGA of Australia Commercial Director – Australasia thanked IHG for their ongoing partnership and support.

“We’re delighted to have IHG Hotels & Resorts continue as a Major Partner and know that their range of hotel brands across Australasia will provide a welcoming and comfortable home-away-from home for our staff and players,’ said McDonald.

Dean Jones, Vice President Commercial, IHG Hotels & Resorts Japan, Australasia & Pacific, said “With the demand for golf tourism on the rise, this partnership is the perfect marriage of sport and travel.

“We’re thrilled to be working with PGA of Australia to support golf at the highest level while providing players, staff and fans with the perfect place at any one of our hotel brands across Australasia.”