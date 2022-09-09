Ian James joins the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo line-up - PGA of Australia

We’re delighted to be welcoming Ian James to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo as a key speaker.

An expert in golf retail and golfer engagement, Ian is passionate about establishing real-word connections and relationships within communities and the range of benefits this can provide to PGA Members, individuals and businesses.

Ian has more than 30 years of experience working at all levels of the corporate industry and will deliver unrivalled insight into influencing customer behaviour, purchasing patterns and creating brand loyalty.

For the past 15 years, Ian has been imparting his knowledge to those in the golf industry via his company Real Tribe. In his role, Ian is driven to help increase participation and engagement and his ideas will inspire you to maintain meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships with golfers.

We are also excited to announce that Ian will also deliver EXCLUSIVE content to PGA Members at the Expo. lan will help you discover how to engage and align with golfers and facilities, maximising your financial impact.

