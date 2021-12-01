‘I want to be fierce’: The Karrie quality Green covets most - PGA of Australia

Off the golf course, Hannah Green is in some respects ahead of where her mentor Karrie Webb was at the same age.

Where Webb was driven to perform on the golf course and struggled with the media interest and public exposure that came from her accomplishments, Green is comfortable in front of the cameras and engages freely with youngsters on tour and back home at Mount Lawley in Perth.

The 24-year-old recently spent time with amateurs Kelsey Bennett and Cassie Porter in Orlando, the pair in the US as part of the Karrie Webb Scholarship that was so influential in Green’s own transition into the professional ranks.

Despite a growing resume that boasts a major championship and one other LPGA Tour title, Green finds it funny that she is already someone that young players are too shy to ask for advice.

Those days are not so far behind her that she feels she has graduated to mentor status just yet but Green knows there will be a time when she has to carry some of the load currently borne by Webb.

.@hannahgreengolf and @Karrie_Webb are taking some of Australia’s most promising amateurs under their wing 👏 https://t.co/Bs2vicgB2s — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) November 18, 2021

Webb’s status as one of Australian golf’s greatest players has never been in question but as her playing career winds down her influence grows ever stronger on the players who are following in her footsteps.

Before Green enters that realm she wants to bridge the gap somewhat between her career accomplishments and those of the Hall of Famer from Ayr and has identified a characteristic in the seven-time major champion to help to make that happen.

“They’re hard shoes to fill because she has done so much for us, even though she probably doesn’t realise that,” said Green, who will headline the Australian WPGA Championship in pursuit of the Karrie Webb Cup in Queensland in January.

“I feel like she’s just such a lovely person and so different on the golf course compared to off the golf course.

“I feel like a lot of people felt like she was always in the zone and so focused and so wanting to win. That’s a quality that I need to take on.

“I need to be a bit more fierce when I’m on the golf course and back myself.

“That’s definitely a quality that I saw that made Karrie win seven majors and so many golf tournaments around the world.

“Hopefully I can continue to try and be like her and maybe get another major.”

Rising to a career high of 13th in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings this year, Green is locked in to play the WPGA Championship at Royal Queensland from January 13 and hinted she may add further events in Australia before returning to the US.

Getting the balance right between relaxation and preparation for another long season in America will be crucial over the summer months but Green is excited to play her first events on home soil since the ISPS HANDA Vic Open in early February 2020.

“I’m really excited to play in Australia,” admitted Green, who has not won a WPGA Tour event in Australia since 2017 and will commence her 2022 LPGA Tour season in Singapore in March.

“We were fortunate enough to have the Vic Open and Aus Open right before everything hit in March 2020.

“It’s been too long since I’ve played an event. Unfortunately I didn’t play anything at the start of the year just because of the border closures. It would have been too difficult to then get ready for my LPGA Tour season so I’m super excited to head to Queensland.

“Hopefully the Vic Open is on and maybe even play some of the Players Series events as well.

“I feel like I’ve always played well here in Australia so hopefully I can do that and get the opportunity to next year.”