‘I never thought he’d miss’: Resurgent Scott suffers playoff heartbreak

Adam Scott has qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the 15th straight year but it comes with the sting of a missed five-foot putt at the first playoff hole to win the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Following up from a nine-birdie round of 6-under 64 on Saturday, Scott surged to a six-man share of the lead at the completion of 72 holes courtesy of a closing 5-under 65, highlighted by a bogey-free back-nine of 4-under 31 that included birdies on both the par 3s.

Beginning the week in 121st position on the FedEx Cup standings, Scott’s status in the playoff would guarantee the Queenslander a place at next week’s Northern Trust championship but a 15th PGA TOUR title was now within reach.

Equalling that won by Robert Allenby at the 2001 Nissan Open, the playoff featuring Scott, eventual winner Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Roger Sloan and Si Woo Kim tied the largest in PGA TOUR history.

After a brilliant approach shot to the 18th hole at Sedgefield Country Club Scott watched on as five players before him made par and then lined up his own shot at victory.

4' 3" putt for the win on the 1st playoff hole …



Adam Scott was 53 of 54 for the week inside 5 feet. pic.twitter.com/P4aQJYnjfy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 15, 2021

Having gone 53 of 54 from inside five feet in regulation play for the week, Scott’s birdie attempt caught the left edge of the hole and spun out, breathing new life into the hopes of his five playoff combatants.

“I never thought that Adam was going to miss that putt,” said Kisner, who would clinch his fourth PGA TOUR title with birdie at the second playoff hole.

“The only thing I could think of was he probably had to wait on that putt longer than any putt he’s ever had to wait on to win with six guys going ahead and putting before him.

“Credit to him, he came right back and hit another great drive and a great shot.”

Despite recording just one top-10 finish in the past 12 months, Scott began the week positive about his chances and of advancing in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

As a result of his runner-up finish Scott is projected to climb to 82nd in the standings and a strong chance of advancing past week two as he returns to The Northern Trust and Liberty National Golf Club, a course where he tasted success in 2013.

Scott is one of six Australians to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs along with Cameron Smith (No.16), Marc Leishman (No.33), Cam Davis (No.36), Matt Jones (No.39) and Jason Day (No.110).

The top 70 in the standings following The Northern Trust advance to the BMW Championship and then the top 30 progress to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Needing a low final round to put himself in the Playoffs frame, Victorian Cameron Percy closed with an even-par round of 70 to finish the week in a share of 37th position and 135th in the FedEx Cup standings.