“I can’t believe I am standing here” – Macklin swoops to win in playoff - PGA of Australia

James Macklin from Jindalee Golf Club has claimed the QLD PGA Associate Championship, coming from the clouds to clutch the tournament in a three-way playoff.

Harrison Wills, who lead the tournament from days one to three, stumbled on the last day, giving up his 6-shot lead within the first nine holes and opening the door for Macklin to pounce.

“I can’t believe I am standing here,” said Macklin, who earns a start on the 2021 QLD PGA Championship with this win.

“On Wednesday I thought I had torn my ACL and actually called the PGA informing them I was pulling out (of the tournament), but left it until I received my results, which showed the damage not so severe so I decided to play.

“It was hard to see Harrison (Wills) play like that today, but that is golf and I am glad I could come through with the win.”

On a wet and waterlogged course after heavy overnight rain which delayed the start of play, low scores were hard to come by.

Overcoming the conditions to earn spots in the three-way playoff were Dylan Gardner, who shot a final round one-under 71, and Zoe Maxwell, who posted the day’s best round of a 2-under par 70 to equal 290 at the top of the leaderboard.

Zoe Maxwell subsequently three-putted and bogeyed the first playoff hole, narrowly missing her chance to become the first ever female QLD PGA Associate Championship.

“I was nervous seeing all those people watching me,” laughed Maxwell after the round.

Macklin then produced a 15-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to edge out Gardner and seal the victory.

Tournament-long clubhouse leader Wills had a day to forget, hitting 84 – 20 more shots than his course record-equalling 64 on Monday – to slip to a tie for seventh with Peter Lyon.

Rounding out the top five were Alexander McCoy, Elliot Beel, and Bailey Arnott.

James Macklin now takes home the Carnegie Cup and $6,400 prizemoney, as well an automatic start in the 2021 QLD PGA Championship at the Nudgee Golf Club in January.

For a full scorecard please click here.